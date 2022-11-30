MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, December 9, 2022, at 8:15 PM, the Monroe City Court will have Amnesty Day at the courthouse located at 600 Calypso Street in Monroe, La. Individuals with outstanding warrants with the Monroe City Court in Division ‘A’ may come to court to have their matters resolved.

The court will not accept walk-ins and the individuals must be eligible and sign-up for the court date during the amnesty period. The last day to sign up for Amnesty Day will be December 6, 2022.

For more information, contact the Clerk of Court’s Office at 318-329-2580.