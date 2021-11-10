Monroe City Council approved the purchases of four riverfront properties, including former Ouachita Candy Company building

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 9, 2021, the Monroe City Council approved the purchases of four riverfront properties in Monroe’s downtown area on Walnut Street. One of the properties served as the Ouachita Candy Company’s headquarters for several decades. With the City Council approving a $1.4 million acquisition for the four properties, the city is hoping to redevelop the beloved historic building and the other properties.

The properties will be developed into a mixed-used facility. The land use will have two or more types that include entertainment, offices, housing, and more.