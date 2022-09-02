BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) says it has expanded its eligibility criteria for the monkeypox vaccines after a supply increase.

Expanded criteria, according to LDH:

  • Gay/bisexual men or transgender people who are sexually active with more than one partner
  • Anyone who is at high risk of monkeypox exposure: This includes but is not limited to people who:
    • Are HIV positive or receive medicines to prevent HIV infection (PrEP)
    • Are experiencing homelessness
    • Use IV drugs
    • Give or receive money or other goods in exchange for sex
    • Have significant, skin-to-skin contact with others in a social or sexual venue
    • Work at establishments where close, intimate activity occurs (e.g., bathhouses, saunas, sex clubs, hotels)
  • Clinicians or laboratory staff who are at high risk of occupational exposure
  • Anyone who has been determined to be at high risk by a healthcare provider or public health official

To find a monkeypox vaccine location or event, visit ldh.la.gov/monkeypox-vax.