MONROE,La (KTVE/KARD)–Louisiana residents no longer have to go to the casino to place sports bets.



Louisiana residents now have the ability to place sporting bets from their cell phone. Local business owners say that they are excited to see their customers place bets on their mobile devices.



Beginning Friday January 28 mobile sports betting is now legal in the state of Louisiana. Sporting bets can now be placed on computers and mobile devices within fifty-five legal parishes. Draft Kings and Caesars Sportsbook are just two of the many companies that residents can now place bets with. Owner of Rumo’s Barbershop Russell Moore says mobile sports betting gives residents a chance to place bets in a more private and safer environment.



Russell Moore,” People talk about coming in whenever a game is coming up, talking about what kind of bet they made and who they were betting for, the line on this and that. it’s clear the gambling has been going on for a while, but now they can do it legally. Just everything else in the world, you can do from your phone or computer now so why not be able to bet on a game, a fight, or whatever from your phone I think it’s just fine with the times we’re in. It’s probably helpful that we are in a pandemic so that you can do it from the privacy of your home, public, or wherever else you want to do it.”



Residents must be at least twenty-one years of age to place bets