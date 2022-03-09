NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, March 7, 2022, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office filed additional charges on Trevor Nathaniel Posey for Attempted Sexual Battery of a Minor. Posey was booked on the charge and will be arraigned in the Adams County Justice Court.

Posey is currently in jail on a warrant signed on February 25, 2022, for Rape. His bond was set at $50,000.

Posey’s case is still under investigation. If anyone have additional information on the case, contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division at 601-442-2752.