NATCHEZ, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — Earlier this year, the Natchez Police Department received information about a possible inappropriate sexual act between a 13-year-old minor and an adult male. According to police, they identified the suspect to be 18-year-old Tiqi Griffin.

Tiqi Griffin

During their investigation, police confirmed that the allegations against Griffin were true. Griffin was placed under arrest and charged with Sexual Battery.