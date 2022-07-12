Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 8, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into an adult male who was allegedly soliciting a minor online for sexual purposes. According to deputies, the suspect engaged in conversations over the course of three days, consisting of indecent chats.

On July 11, 2022, the suspect allegedly requested to meet with the minor in a store bathroom to engage in sexual activity. Deputies arrived at the location the suspect desired to meet the minor and placed the suspect under arrest.

According to authorities, the suspect was identified as 57-year-old Denny Rex Boyd of Woodville, Miss. Boyd was charged with Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor and Indecent Behavior with Juveniles.