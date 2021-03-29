Mississippi lawmakers pass bill to allow home delivery of distilled spirits

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi would join a majority of states in allowing home delivery of alcohol, if Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signs a bill that legislators are sending him.

The House and Senate agreed Sunday on the final version of House Bill 1135. It would allow home delivery of beer, wine or hard liquor. Delivery people must be at least 21, and buyers must prove they are at least that old.

A Reeves spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a question Monday about whether he will sign the bill. If he does, it would become law July 1.

Home delivery of distilled spirits from liquor stores and/or other off-premise retailers is currently allowed in more than 30 states plus D.C. Home delivery from restaurants and/or bars is allowed in 24 states plus D.C.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.