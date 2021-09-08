Mississippi health leaders report another pediatric death due to COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported another pediatric COVID-19 death. This is the seventh pediatric death due to COVID-19 in the state.

In recent weeks, health leaders said there’s been a rise in pregnant women not surviving their battle with COVID-19 in recent weeks. They said eight pregnant women have died due to COVID-19, and all of them were unvaccinated.

“We do know that COVID is especially problematic and dangerous in pregnant women and that it can be deadly for the baby in the womb. With COVID, we’ve seen a doubling of deaths of the baby in the womb after 20 weeks. It’s been a real tragedy,” said State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.

Dobbs said the COVID-19 vaccine is helpful and successful in preventing these severe outcomes in pregnant women, as well as monoclonal antibody treatment.

When it comes to other coronavirus variants, State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said there have been four mu cases reported in Mississippi.