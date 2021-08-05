Mississippi health leaders discuss new COVID guidance for colleges, universities

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will hold a news conference on Thursday, August 5, about the increase in COVID-19 cases in the state.

On Thursday, more than 3,000 new coronavirus cases were reported in Mississippi by MSDH.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers and Senior Deputy and Director of Health Protection Jim Craig will discuss the Delta variant and “breakthrough” cases. They will also discuss the new COVID guidance for colleges and universities.

On Wednesday, leaders with Mississippi State University (MSU) announced they will temporarily require masks for all indoor activities and in all indoor locations on campus at the beginning of the Fall 2021 semester.

The news conference starts at 10:00 a.m.