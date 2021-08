JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi health leaders announced on Wednesday that a child under the age of five died from COVID-19. This is the sixth pediatric death due to COVID-19 in the state.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers would not provide any further information about the child.

On Wednesday, MSDH reported 3,385 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, along with 22 additional deaths.