Mississippi governor says state will opt out of additional federal unemployment benefits next month

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) said Mississippi “cannot have a full economic recovery until thousands of available jobs” in the state are filled.

Gov. Reeves said he informed the Department of Employment Security to direct the Biden Administration that Mississippi will be opting out of the additional federal unemployment benefits as early as federal law allows, which is June 12, 2021.

You can read the governor’s full statement below.