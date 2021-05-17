Mississippi college says it broke largest jambalaya record

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi community college says it’s broken the Guinness World Record for the largest-ever jambalaya.

WXXV25-TV reports that Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College worked to make the dish as part of a May 1 fundraiser in Ocean Springs for campus food pantries.

Event Coordinator Carin Platt told the television station before the event that the college was planning to make around 3,700 pounds of jambalaya.

Ingredients used in the making of 3,700 pounds of jambalaya to break the previous world record of 3,371 lbs.

Photo: Lawrence Graham | Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College

That amount would be enough to beat the current record of 3,371 pounds set by the Jambalaya Festival Association in Gonzales, Louisiana in 2009.

This week, Platt said the college had succeeded, raising more than $3,200 for food pantries in the process.