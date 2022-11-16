JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Clinton police said a childcare worker was arrested and charged with felonious child abuse.
Captain Josh Frazier said police received a call from Wildwood Baptist Church on November 4. They said a one-year-old child had injuries to the gums and lip.
Frazier said during the investigation, they discovered 22-year-old Shaterria Williams had been carrying the child improperly. She was charged with felonious child abuse.
Williams received a $25,000 bond and has since been released from custody. Leaders with Wildwood Child Care Center said Williams has been fired.
Dear Parents and Staff;
Wildwood Child Care Center takes its responsibility to care for your children seriously. To that end, we have safety measures to protect the children in our care and we have protocols to address incidents when they occur, including zero tolerance for behavior that could cause harm to a child in Wildwood’s care.
As you may be aware, there was an isolated incident on Friday, November 4, involving a Wildwood Childcare Center employee and a child. Upon learning of the incident soon after it occurred, Wildwood’s leadership took immediate steps to ensure the child’s well-being and investigate the incident. The investigation resulted in the immediate termination of the employee.
Please be assured that this was an isolated incident. Again, your children’s safety and welfare are a priority for Wildwood Childcare Center’s leadership, administration, and staff. We strive to provide a safe and loving environment for your children, and we will continue to do so for years to come.
As always, if you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to our director, Candace Morgan.
Thank you for placing your children here and allowing us the privilege to care for them.Candace Morgan, Director