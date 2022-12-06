A new list from Forbes has determined the richest person in each state — as well as the source of their money. (Getty)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to State Auditor Shad White, millions of questioned costs were found in a newly released Single Audit of federal funds in Mississippi.

The audit includes federal funds spent by state agencies from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021. During this time, White said many state agencies were drawing down federal stimulus dollars from the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF).

“We are committed to shining a light on how the state handled the massive amount of stimulus funds that flowed through Mississippi. This audit is intended to let the taxpayers see how their money was spent, warts and all,” said White.

Some of the findings in the audit include: