WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department is searching for 14-year-old Alajai Wallace who was reported as a runaway juvenile on August 4, 2022. Wallace was last seen wearing blue, pink, and purple hair.

According to officers, Wallace has been in contact with her family; however, she refuses to return home. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Wallace, contact West Monroe Police at 318-396-2722.