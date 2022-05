MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is asking for assistance in locating 16-year-old Kassidy Sumler. According to police, Sumler was last seen at his residence on May 14, 2022.

He is described as a Black male, standing five feet and seven inches. If you know the whereabouts of Sumler, contact Monroe Police at 318-329-2600 or your local law enforcement agency.