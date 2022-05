MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is asking for assistance in locating 15-year-old Takorey Robinson. According to officers, Robinson ran away from his residence on May 18, 2022.

He was last seen wearing red shorts, blue jacket, black/red Nike slides, and a black backpack. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Robinson, please contact Monroe Police at 318-329-2600 or your local law enforcement agency.