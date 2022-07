MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 13-year-old Nicholas Wooten who was last seen leaving his residence on July 11, 2022. According to deputies, Wooten is described as a Black male, standing five feet and seven inches, and weighing 207 pounds.

The juvenile has black hair and brown eyes. If anyone know the whereabouts of Wooten, contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.