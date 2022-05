MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is searching for 17-year-old Jazmin Carter, who was last seen at her residence on May 16, 2022. Carter is described as standing five feet and seven inches, and has long blck box braids with a few blonde braids.

She was last wearing gray pants, dark shirt, and red shoes. If anyone knows the location of Carter, please contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 or your local law enforcement agency.