WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department is searching for 16-year-old Hailey Gordon. Gordon was has been missing since Saturday, March 19, 2022.
She was last seen walking west from her home on Otis Street, around 7:25 PM. She is described as a White female, standing four feet and 11 inches, and weighing 190 pounds. She was last seen wearing a long sleeve gray hoodie and burgundy pants.
If anyone know the whereabouts of Gordon, please contact the West Monroe Police Department at 318-396-2722.