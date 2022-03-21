WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department is searching for 16-year-old Hailey Gordon. Gordon was has been missing since Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Photo courtesy of the West Monroe Police Department

She was last seen walking west from her home on Otis Street, around 7:25 PM. She is described as a White female, standing four feet and 11 inches, and weighing 190 pounds. She was last seen wearing a long sleeve gray hoodie and burgundy pants.

If anyone know the whereabouts of Gordon, please contact the West Monroe Police Department at 318-396-2722.