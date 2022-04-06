WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, investigators are trying to locate a runaway juvenile. Deputies reported that 16-year-old Landon Hodge of West Monroe was last seen on April 4, 2022.

Landon Hodge

Hodge is described as a white male, five feet and eight inches tall and weighing 155 pounds. Investigators could not provide a clothing description. Authorities reported that he may be accompanied by a white female named Tara.

If you know where Hodge is contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318)-329-1200.