OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate 39-year-old John Kuberski. Kuberski has not contacted family members since October 2021.

He is described as a White male, standing six feet, and weighing 205 pounds. He is known to be frequent in the Bawcomville area and he may be accompanied by a woman name Stephanie.

If anyone has knowledge of the whereabouts of Kuberski, please contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.