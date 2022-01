UPDATE: According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Curtis has been located safe.

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate 12-year-old Benjamin Curtis. Curtis was last seen at his West Monroe residence on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt and tan shorts. If anyone have information on the whereabouts of Curtis, please contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.