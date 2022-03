MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate 55-year-old Charles Perry Jr. Perry was last seen at his Monroe residence on March 21, 2022.

Charles Perry Jr.

Perry is described as a Black male, standing five feet and 11 inches, and weighing 160 pounds. According to deputies, he is possibly attempting to travel to Baton Rouge, La.

If you know the whereabouts of Perry, please contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.