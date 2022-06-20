UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Matthew Long has been located safe.

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently attempting to locate 44-year-old Matthew Long. He is described as a White male, standing six feet, and weighing 195 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to authorities, Long has not been heard from since June 17, 2022. He is possibly in a blue Toyota Highlander.

If you know the whereabouts of Long, please contact Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies at 318-329-1200.