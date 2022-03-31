MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for runaway teen 17-year-old Aelexis Cheyanna Lin Sasser. Sasser was last seen at her home in Monroe on Thursday, March 31, 2022, wearing pink and white shorts with a black shirt.

Aelexis Cheyanna Lin Sasser

She is described as a White female, standing five feet and four inches, and weighing 120 pounds. According to deputies, Sasser is likely in the Laskeshore area of Monroe. A similar incident with Sasser took place on March 21, 2022, and she was found safe on March 23, 2022.

If you know the whereabouts of Sasser, contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.