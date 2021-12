MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently attempting to locate 34-year-old Marcus Mouton, who was last seen in Monroe on November 18, 2021. Mouton is from Rayne, La. and is possibly attempting to return there.

If anyone have knowledge of the whereabouts of Mouton, please contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.