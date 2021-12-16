MISSING PERSON: Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies are attempting to locate local man

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are attempting to locate 33-year-old William Alexander Stockton. Stockton has not been seen by family members for several weeks.

He is described as a White male, standing 5 foot and nine inches tall, and weighing 160 pounds. He was last known to be driving a black Ford Fusion with damage to the driver’s side. Stockton is known to be frequent in the Bawcomville area.

If anyone have any information of the whereabouts of Stockton, please contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.