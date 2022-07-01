WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 54-year-old Christopher Hamilton. Hamilton was last seen in the Bawcomville area in West Monroe on June 15, 2022.

Hamilton is described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing around 160 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. He is believed to have been driving a gray 2006 Toyota Tundra.

Christopher Hamilton

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Christopher Hamilton, contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.