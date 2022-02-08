UPDATE (KTVE/KARD): According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence has been located

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 35-year-old Rebecca Nicole Lawrence. Lawrence was last seen in the Bawcomville area on Saturday, February 5, 2022.

She is described as a White female, standing five foot and two inches tall, and weighing 105 pounds. According to Ouachita Parish deputies, her hair color may be different from the picture.

If anyone know the whereabouts of Lawrence, please contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.