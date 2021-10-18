MISSING PERSON: OPSO searching for a missing woman

OUACHITA PARISH , La. — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing person, Teena Thoman.

Ms. Thoman is described as a White female, 5’-4” tall and weighing 200 lbs. Her family last heard from her on October 17, 2021. She may possibly be in the southwest area of Ouachita Parish and is believed traveling in a silver extended cab Ford Ranger.

Anyone with any information as to the location of Teena Thoman is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.