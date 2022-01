MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department needs assistance locating a local man. Quintin Corprue was last seen on Thursday, January 13, 2022, leaving the Salvation Army to be transported to Ville Platte for quarantine. According to Monroe Police, Corprue never arrived at the quarantine site.

If you have seen Corprue or are aware of his whereabouts, please contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.