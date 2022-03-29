SCOTT, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana State Police is assisting the Scott Police Department in locating Ella Quiana Goodie. Goodie was last seen on March 9, 2022.

Goodie’s vehicle is a black 2012 Audi Q5 SUV, displaying Texas license plate NRN 6551. According to authorities, the license plate may have been removed. The vehicle could also have a Lyft sticker mounted on the front windshield.

If anyone have any information on the whereabouts of Goodie or her vehicle, please contact the Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715 or the Louisiana State Police at 318-484-2194.