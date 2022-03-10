LIVINGSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office for 80-year-old Hubert Neucere. Neucere was discovered missing on Thursday, March 10, 2022, around 6:40 AM, from his residence on Milton Road in Walker, La.

He is believed to be traveling in a 2016 marron GMC Canyon bearing Louisiana license plate Y131106. His vehicle was last seen Thursday at 5:34 AM at the intersection of U.S. 61 (Airline Highway) and Prescott Road in North Baton Rouge.

He is described as a White male with white hair and brown eyes, standing five feet and five inches, and weighing 190 pounds. Neucere is possibly wearing a red shirt, cowboy hat, cowboy boots, and blue jeans.

According to Neucere’s family members, he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment and his daily medication is still at his residence. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Neucere, contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241 or by calling 911.