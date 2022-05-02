RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday May 2, 2022, the LaSalle, Caldwell and Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Offices made Facebook posts about missing 15-year-old Justin Cole Meredith. According to authorities, Meredith is from Rapides Parish, but has family and friends in LaSalle and Caldwell Parishes.

Justin Cole Meredith

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office described Meredith as a white male runaway juvenile, with brown hair and eyes, who is five feet nine inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds. He has a tattoo on his wrist with the letters ‘GM’. According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Meredith was reported missing from his home located in the Louisiana Highway 28 East area of Pineville, La. He was last seen on Saturday, April 30, 2022, around 9:00 p.m. at his home. Justin is believed to be wearing black jogging pants, black tennis shoes and unknown color of the shirt.

Justin Cole Meredith

The Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s office reported that Meredith is missing from LaSalle Parish.

If you see Meredith or know where he is contact either the Lasalle Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318)-992-2151, Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318)-649-2345, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 473-6700 or Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Detective John Goulart at (318) 641-6007, and or local law enforcement.