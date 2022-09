MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 29-year-old Kirsten Leigh Ann Dews. Dews is described as a White female, standing five foot and one inch, and weighing 137 pounds.

According to deputies, she was last seen near the Ouachita Correctional Center on September 6, 2022. At the time, she was wearing a black sleeveless shirt and blue jeans.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Dews, contact the sheriff’s office at 318-329-1200.