UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 16-year-old Mikira Denisia Williams. Williams is described as a Black female who stands at five feet and two inches and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

According to deputies, she was last seen on January 8, 2023, and has ties to the Bernice and Monroe areas. If you the whereabouts of Williams, contact authorities at 318-368-3124.