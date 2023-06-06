CONDORDIA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing woman. Ah’Myiah Lee, 18, is described as a Black female standing at 5 feet six inches, weighing 146 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair with braids.



According to authorities, Lee is said to have two conditions which include Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and Bi-Polar Schizophrenia. She was last seen on June 5, 2023, in Ferriday, La., and may be traveling towards Jackson, Miss.

Courtesy of Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact Concordia Parish Sherriff’s Office at (318) 336-5231 or submit a tip online via the Concordia Sheriff’s Mobile App.