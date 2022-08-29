WINN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Elisha Jonah Barrow. Barrow was born in 2001 and is entered as missing out of Winn Parish after Winn Parish transported him to Caldwell Parish on Friday, August 26, 2022.

Barrow is described as a black male standing at six feet and one inch. He has a slender build, dark brown dread locks, and tattoos that extend up his right arm with a squiggly line under his left eye.

Elisha is not dangerous but may suffer from mental instabilities. The subject was last seen on HWY 846 S towards Hickory Springs Area on August 26, 2022.

Please contact Winn Sheriff’s Office (318)-628-4611 or the Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office.