MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for 17-year-old Alexis Sasser. Sasser was last seen in Monroe, La. on Monday, March 21, 2022.
She was wearing black and white Adidas joggers and a green hoodie. She is described as a White female, brown hair, standing five feet and eight inches, and weighing 130 pounds. Sasser has a rose tattoo on her right forearm.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Sasser, please contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.