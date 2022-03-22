MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for 17-year-old Alexis Sasser. Sasser was last seen in Monroe, La. on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Photo courtesy of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

She was wearing black and white Adidas joggers and a green hoodie. She is described as a White female, brown hair, standing five feet and eight inches, and weighing 130 pounds. Sasser has a rose tattoo on her right forearm.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Sasser, please contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.