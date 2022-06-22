WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to located 53-year-old R.L. Axton Jr. who was last seen leaving his West Monroe residence on June 19, 2022. According to deputies, Axton is described as a White male, standing six feet, and weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He is believed to be traveling in a olive green 2013 GMC Terrain with pearl gold flaking and chrome wheels. If you know the whereabouts of Axton contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.