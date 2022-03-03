OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on a missing 23-year-old man last seen in Lafayette who is believed to be in danger.

Deion Lee Declouette, 23, of Opelousas, was last in contact with family members on Friday, Feb. 18. He was last seen driving a dark blue 2016 Chrysler 200 (Louisiana license plate 533-CSB) in Lafayette. The vehicle was found abandoned with the trunk and doors open, according to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. Declouette was not found near the car.

Family members believe Declouette is in imminent danger, the sheriff confirmed.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Deion Lee Declouette, contact police at 337-948-6516 or call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS (948-8477) or dial **TIPS (**8477) from your mobile phone to submit the information anonymously.