MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — The Morgan City Police Department (MCPD) is investigating the case of a missing man. His last contact with family was eight months ago.

Tommie Chaisson, 41, is described as 5’4 and 140 pounds. He hasn’t been in contact with family since October of 2021.

The MCPD began investigating a missing person report into Chaisson in May of 2022. It is believed he may be out of state. Detectives have been in contact with out-of-state investigators to follow up on these locations but have not been able to make contact with Chaisson.

MCPD investigators are asking for any help in locating and confirming Chaissons’ safety. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Chaisson, contact the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division (985) 380-4605.