UPDATE 6/7/23 3:21 P.M.: Whitney Lazarus was found in a hospital in Alexandria. Her condition is unknown.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police are searching for a missing woman.

Lafayette Police are searching for Whitney Lazarus. She is 35, 160 lbs., and 5’6″ feet.

Lazarus last had contact with her family on Tuesday, May 30 around 8 p.m.

She is thought to be wearing a camo hoodie, gray yoga pants, and black duck boots.

If you have any information, please call (337) 205-2356.