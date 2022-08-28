KEITHVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Tronez Johnson, 12, has been put on notice as an Endangered/Missing Child by Louisiana State Police on behalf of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. The last place Johnson was seen was at his Keithville residence in the 3000 block of Colquitt Road.

Photo courtesy of Louisiana State Police

Johnson is a 12-year-old black male with brown eyes and short black hair. He is approximately five feet and nine inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. There is no information about his clothing description or direction of travel.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tronez Johnson is urged to immediately contact Detective Dennis Williams with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318)-675-2170 or 911.