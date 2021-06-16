Missing 5-year-old found dead in Lafayette hotel swimming pool

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A missing 5-year-old was found drowned in a hotel swimming pool in Lafayette.

Police say they made the grim discovery late Monday night at a hotel in the 200 block of Kaliste Saloom Road.

According to Police Spokesperson Cpt. Bridgette Dugas, police were called to the business for a report of a missing child.

Dugas said police swept the building, going from room to room, but was unable to locate the child.

She said police then searched the pool area and found the 5-year-old boy dead in the pool.

Dugas did not disclose if the pool had a gate or fence around it and said they continue to investigate the incident as an accidental drowning.





