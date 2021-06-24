Meth in the mail; parcel contained 2.2 pounds of methamphetamine in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KAD)– On June 22, 2021 USPS Inspectors obtained a search warrant for a parcel destined to and address on the 200 block of Peach Street in Monroe.

According to the arrest report, the package contained 2.2 pounds of methamphetamine.

On June 23, 2021, a controlled delivery was conducted at the receivers address. Prior to the package being delivered, agents observed a black GMC Yukon driven by 39-year-old Jordache Gardner at the residence.

Gardner left and drove around the neighborhood and by the residence numerous times. After the package was delivered, Gardner went back to the residence. Gardner left once again, then returned back to the residence.

Shortly after, a Chevrolet Impala driven by 31-year-old Sharda Benton arrived at the residence. A traffic stop was then conducted by Louisiana State Patrol Troop F on both vehicles.

The duo were both detained and transported to Metro Narcotics for investigation. Benton told the investigators that she was taking the package to the Post Office and knew nothing.

However, Gardner did admit to knowing the package was coming and has picked up similar packages in the past. He also said he knew narcotics were in the package. Gardner told investigators he was to receive payment for previous package and still has not been paid; and was expecting to receive $300 for the most recent package delivered to him.

Gardner went on to tell authorities that he also sells marijuana.

After agents obtained a search warrant for the duos residence, they recovered the following: 2 firearms, a large amount of cash and rubber totes containing marijuana residue inside. A check of the firearms revealed, one was confirmed stolen in Monroe in 2014.

Gardner and Benton were both booked into Ouachita Correctional Center for: