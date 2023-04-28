WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On Friday, April 28, 2023, Meteorologist Walker Snowden says goodbye to the Ark-La-Miss.

Walker is originally from Tallahassee, Florida’s state capitol, where he was born and raised. He later earned his degree in meteorology from the State University of New York at Oswego in Oswego, New York. While earning his degree, Walker swam for the college’s swim team and was a meteorologist for Oswego’s college station, WTOP-10.

Walker loves the heat and humidity as well as hurricane forecasting. Walker is heading to Atlanta, Georgia to work for the Weather Channel. KTVE/KARD wishes Walker the best in his future endeavors.