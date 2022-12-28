MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– Kwanzaa is being celebrated by millions across the world. We discovered how some people celebrate Kwanzaa right here in the ArkLaMiss.

Verbon Muhammad, NAACP Vice President, tells us more about how the community can celebrate. “We are so excited to be hosting Kwanzaa here at the mosque at 418 Winnsboro Road; we are inviting the public; it’s free of charge; you may come out at 6 pm; there is food, fun, games, and a lot of history lessons about

Will Sutton tells us more about the three days they have already celebrated. “Today we are on the third day of kwanzaa after observing here on the first day umoja, and then we also had kujichagulia, and umoja is unity, kujichagulia is self-determination, and ujimaa is work and responsibility.”

Sutton also discussed the significance of the candles and colors. “So the candles are black, red, and green, so black is for the people, the red is for the blood that has been shed and our lineage and our connection to our ancestors, and the green is for the land.”

Sutton also told us how many people end the weeklong observance with a feast. “It is traditional in some homes in some communities to come together and each bring a dish and have a communal meal as a part of ending Kwanzaa observance on the 7th day.”